CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA ) A man was killed Wednesday in a wreck near Blacksburg.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler announced Wednesday afternoon Simon Garcia Jr., 48, died at the scene of a wreck involving his car and a box truck.

According to the coroners office, Garcia was alone in a 2007 Honda Accord headed North on S.C. 5 shortly before 1 p.m. when he crossed the center line near the intersection of Hopewell Road and struck a box truck headed south on the highway.

It is not known why Garcia crossed the center line.

Fowler said an autopsy has been scheduled as part of the investigation into the wreck.