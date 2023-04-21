GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person has died as a result of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

According to the Greenville County Coroners Officer, Adrian Wallace Pohl was died Friday at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital from injuries sustained in the wreck.

Pohl was injured at the intersection of Fairforest Way and Wenwood Road when his motorcycle and a car collided in the intersection. Pohl was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.

The wreck remains under investigation by the coroners office and Greenville City Police.