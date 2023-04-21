GREENVILLE COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – A person died Friday from injuries sustained in a wreck on Interstate 85.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Steven Costell Sharpe, of Piedmont, was driving on I-85 Northbound Friday afternoon when his car went off the highway and struck a light pole.

Witnesses to the wreck reportedly pulled Sharpe from his car while and rendered aide until first responders could get to the scene. Sharpe was transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

The wreck remains under investigation.