GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – One of Greer Police’s non-emergency numbers is unresponsive as of Monday afternoon.

According to police, AT&T is working to get the non-emergency number (864) 848-2151 restored. The department said the outage does not impact the agency’s 911 system.

Anyone trying to contact Greer Police regarding a non-emergency is asked to call (864) 848-2152.