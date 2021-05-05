One of the first school vaccination sites open in Upstate

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – For the first time in the Upstate, Greenwood School District 50 is offering vaccinations to students 16 and older if they have their parent’s permission.

It’s a two day event: Wednesday’s clinic is at Emerald High School.

Thursday, they’ll move the clinic down the street to Greenwood High School.

The district is welcoming high schoolers 16 and up, staff and even parents.

This time last week, Emerald High School senior Brianna Martin was getting ready for prom, and now this week, she’s getting the vaccine.

“For the school to give us the opportunity to take it is a very good thing to do,” said Martin.

The district opened the vaccination clinic, the first district in the area to do so, just in time for summer.

“You want to be out, go with friends, go this and that way, so I think it’s very important to get the vaccine,” said Martin.

District representative Johnathan Graves said after a year of uncertainty, “We would receive new information from the state and all a sudden our plans would be scrapped and we’d have to come up with a new plan.”

This vaccine clinic has made the district more confident than ever about getting back to where they were before COVID.

“We’re planning on being really back to normal next year,” said district spokesperson Johnathan Graves. “There’s still some things obviously that we’ll meet about in the summer time to discuss and figure out is it safe for us to have face coverings, have masks, what we’ll do in terms of social distancing.”

“I think the more we can make it easily accessible to our parents and students, the more we’re going to benefit as a school district,” Graves added.

The district say they hope to do more events like this to have a hand in stopping the spread of COVID-19.