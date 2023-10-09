MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was airlifted to the hospital after deputies were trying to serve civil papers at a home on Monday.

The incident happened at a home in the lotla community around 10 a.m. According to deputies, the resident of the home began to fire shots. One person received critical injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

No deputies were injured during the incident. The suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.