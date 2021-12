GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a crash involving a pedestrian Thursday evening in Greenville County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 6:52 p.m. on Bruce Road near White Horse Road.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person is dead. Their identity has not been released.

Detail are limited at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.