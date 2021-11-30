One person killed in Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a crash in Anderson County Tuesday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Alliance Parkway at 10:06 a.m.

A 2021 BMW Sedan was traveling north while a 2016 Nissan SUV was traveling south on Alliance Pkwy, SCHP said.

The Nissan SUV crossed over the center line and hit the BMW Sedan head-on, according to officials.

SCHP said the driver of the Nissan SUV died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

