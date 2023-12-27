SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting inside of a Dollar General.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Dollar General on East Main Street in Duncan in reference to a shooting.

A clerk at the store told deputies she was in the back of the store when she heard a pop. She went to see what caused the noise and found a victim lying in an aisle with a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim of the shooting was able to tell deputies the name of the man who shot him. The victim’s girlfriend reportedly told deputies the suspect and victim had a disagreement last week where shots were fired, but not reported.

The victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital with what appears to be a non-life-threatening wound.

Deputies are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.