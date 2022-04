GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been shot at a Greenville County shooting range Wednesday afternoon.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the shooting happened at City Arsenal located on Poinsett Highway in Greenville.

The coroner’s office has been notified of the shooting but has not confirmed a fatality.

A 7NEWS crew is en route to the scene.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.