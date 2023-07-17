GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Monday afternoon shooting in Greenville.

According the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Greenville police were called to a home on Douthit Street at around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, officers found an unidentified 40-year-old man on the porch with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced dead at around 1 p.m.

A person police believe to have shot the man came back to the home and was arrested.

This is a developing story, we will update it when more information is available.