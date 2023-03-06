ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after police said he shot another man in a road rage incident.

Asheville police responded to the 1300 block of Patton Ave. shortly before 10 a.m. Monday. After arriving officers found a man who had been shot in the hip.

Also located at the scene was a gun, two shell casings and Levi Michael, 62, who was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault by pointing a gun and simple assault.

The victim of the shooting was transported to Mission Hospital for treatment.

Michael was booked in to the Buncombe County Jail under a 50,000 secured bond.

In 2023, the Asheville Police Department has responded to 75 calls reporting shots fired or someone being shot. Nine people have been shot in Asheville this year. So far, officers and forensic technicians have recovered 81 shell casings from crime scenes.