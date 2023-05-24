GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a homicide on Main Street in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said police officers were in a parking lot on North Main Street when they heard a single gunshot in the direction of Towers East Apartments.

Officers responded to the apartments where they found a victim on the ground with a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police department a suspect was seen walking away from the area and was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.