GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim that was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers were called to a shooting on Taggart Avenue on Tuesday around 9:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office responded to a medical facility in regard to a shooting that happened earlier on Tuesday night.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Martell Antwine Hamilton, 39, of Greenwood.

An autopsy report is scheduled for later this week. The investigation is ongoing by the Greenwood Police Department and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.