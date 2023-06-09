SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) – Spindale police are searching for a man they said shot another at a motel on Friday.

Chad Nazlerod, Spindale Chief of Police, said his department was called to the Town and Country Motel on Reservation Drive at 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in reference to a shooting.

Before police arrived, the victim of the shooting was taken to Rutherford Hospital, and later transferred to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Nazlerod said police are still searching for Marcellus Sinclair, who police suspect of shooting the victim. He reportedly left the hotel before police arrived, and a warrant for his arrest is pending.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.