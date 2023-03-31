GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It has been one year since a middle school student died in a shooting at a Greenville school.

The shooting happened at Tanglewood Middle School on March 31, 2022.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup at 12:23 p.m. after hearing shots were fired.

After arriving on the scene, the sheriff’s office said deputies learned that the gunfire was from a 12-year-old student who shot another 12-year-old student in the 700 wing of the school.

The victim was shot at least one time and treated by the school resource officer and school staff before being taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 12-year-old Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson.

On Tuesday evening, members of law enforcement and the community came together to remember Jackson.

7NEWS spoke with the Greenville Police Chief about what his department is doing to help keep schools safe since that shooting.

“We work hard to train, be prepared & respond to it if we do have some type of active situations with our schools,” Cheif Howie Thompson said. “We work well with Greenville County Schools and our neighboring agencies. We all work together. If there ever is an indent, we’re going to all respond.”

A fellow student, who was also 12 years old at the time, is charged with Jackson’s murder. He is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.