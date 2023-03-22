SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce, OneSpartanburg Inc., officially launched its “Power Up Spartanburg” initiative that is designed to support and promote small and minority businesses.

It is funded by Spartanburg County after they allocated $6.2 million to the chamber for this initiative.

OneSpartanburg Inc. announced its plan on Tuesday on how they will use the large sum of money for these businesses.

OneSpartanburg said, “Power Up Spartanburg” will provide technical support for businesses in need that includes mentorship, training and accelerator programs.

They can also pay for any legal or financial expertise that businesses may need.

Their goal is to help start, sustain and grow small and minority businesses in Spartanburg County through the initiative.

SpartanburgOne’s CEO Allen Smith said they discovered Spartanburg County was behind the national average when it comes to recruiting small and minority businesses.

“We’ve been among the best in the nation at recruiting big business,” said Smith “but our small business slipped a little bit, 3.7 percent below the national average. Black-owned businesses are about half the national average.”

A part of the five-year initiative is to grow the small business customer base and connect them with bigger businesses.

In recent years, Spartanburg County attracted several large businesses and manufacturers and Smith said they want to do the same for smaller and minority-owned businesses.

Smith said, “we’ve been the best in the nation at recruiting big business we’re going to be the best at growing and recruiting small as well.”

The initiative aims to help any small business whether it’s starting out or already established.

“Regardless of where you are on the continuum you will be supported in Spartanburg County,” said Smith.

There are several steps and more that the initiative offers on the brand-new website for Power Up Spartanburg.

You can also call the Chamber directly for more information on how to get started at (864) 694-5000.