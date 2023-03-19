LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s office, 47-year-old Charles Griffin, who also goes by Charlie has been missing since Feb. 3 from Joanna.

Tips came in Saturday night of a possible sighting of Griffin in Greenwood.

Griffin is described as 5’9″ and weighs about 150 pounds with blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Officials, as well as The Broken Link Foundation, continue searching for the next effort in finding Griffin.

Anyone who has seen Griffin is asked to call Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 984-2523.