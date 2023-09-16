SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Just in time for Fall and Christmas decorations! An opening date has been announced for the Hobby Lobby on the east side of Spartanburg.

According to the According to City of Spartanburg Planning Commissioner Santiago Mariani, the Hobby Lobby is expected to open on Sept 28.

It took the spot of Ross and Office Max in the Hillcrest Shopping Center located along East Main Street.

It is currently hiring retail associates for both full-time and part-time. Click here to learn more.