WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – The opening date for the newest location of Zaxby’s in Spartanburg County has been announced.

Zaxby’s will be located at 2272 Nazareth Church Road and will open both its dining room and drive-thru on Oct. 2.

“We’re excited to open a new Zaxby’s location in Spartanburg and bring more indescribably good chicken to the Old Greenville neighborhood,” said Travis Townsend, co-owner of ZaxBax Spartanburg, LLC.

The new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by ZaxBax Spartanburg, LLC.