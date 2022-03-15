GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville’s newest park now has an official opening date.

Unity Park is scheduled to open Thursday, May 19, according to an announcement from the city.

The 60-acre park, which features an extension of the Swamp Rabbit Trail and three pedestrian bridges over the Reedy River, broke ground in 2019.

The park is located along South Hudson Street and Mayberry Street west of downtown Greenville.

Construction also included restoration of a portion of the Reedy River and nearby wetlands.

The city of Greenville said the park includes four playgrounds, a splash pad, and a visitor center. The park is funded in part by donations from the public and corporate partners.

A community celebration is scheduled to be held at the park on Saturday, May 28.