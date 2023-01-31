FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Salvation Army in Rutherford and Cleveland Counties is looking for your donations in 2023.

7NEWS is collecting coats, hats, mittens, blankets and more on Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m.

The collection is happening at Ingles located at 756 S Church Street in Forest City.

You can drop off items right outside the front entrance.

Sgt. Les Ashby said their Salvation Army location is looking for other donations like underwear and socks for their homeless neighbors. They are also looking for financial donations to help them buy a shower trailer.

To make online donations, you can visit their website.