SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – OpSource Staffing is partnering with ThyssenKrupp to host a job fair Friday in Spartanburg County.

The job fair will take place at Westgate Mall located at 205 W Blackstock STE 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

OpSource Staffing is hiring for all shifts and schedules for their Spartanburg location.

The company has industrial and manufacturing openings such as quality inspectors, picker, packers, material handlers, general warehouse associates, team leads and team supervisors.

Officials said candidates can apply online or call (864) 707-3785 for more details.