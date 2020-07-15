Organizers cancel Fall for Greenville due to coronavirus pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The 2020 Bank of America Fall for Greenville event has been canceled, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Organizers announced the events cancellation Wednesday, saying health can safety of residents and visitors is their top priority.

Organizers said the decision came after doing extensive research and consultations with heath professionals.

“While we cannot be together in-person this year, we have begun efforts to ensure we stay connected. Over the next few months, we will announce a series of virtual offerings designed to help support the restaurants, musicians and nonprofit organizations that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Our goal is to provide opportunities that focus on strengthening the Greenville community and give back to those who have been so instrumental in the quality and longevity of the festival,” organizers said in a Facebook post.

Organizers said next year as it will mark the 40th anniversary for the Bank of America Fall for Greenville event.

The City of Greenville released the following statement Wednesday morning: