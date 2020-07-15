Organizers cancel Fall for Greenville due to coronavirus pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The 2020 Bank of America Fall for Greenville event has been canceled, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Organizers announced the events cancellation Wednesday, saying health can safety of residents and visitors is their top priority.
Organizers said the decision came after doing extensive research and consultations with heath professionals.
“While we cannot be together in-person this year, we have begun efforts to ensure we stay connected. Over the next few months, we will announce a series of virtual offerings designed to help support the restaurants, musicians and nonprofit organizations that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Our goal is to provide opportunities that focus on strengthening the Greenville community and give back to those who have been so instrumental in the quality and longevity of the festival,” organizers said in a Facebook post.
Organizers said next year as it will mark the 40th anniversary for the Bank of America Fall for Greenville event.
The City of Greenville released the following statement Wednesday morning:
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank of America Fall for Greenville team has kept a close eye on the ever-shifting impacts of the virus while remaining optimistic about our ability to hold the event. We had initially hoped a date later in the fall would be possible, but current information and projections indicate that mass gatherings at large-scale events could potentially put attendees and surrounding communities at risk.
After extensive research, consultation with health professionals and numerous internal discussions, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Bank of America Fall for Greenville. The health and safety of Greenville residents and visitors is always our top priority, and given the number of people this popular event attracts each year, it would be impossible for us to ensure our festival guests maintain the recommended social distance.
“We are thrilled to continue our support of the Fall for Greenville festival as it transitions to a virtual event this year,” said Bank of America Upstate SC Market President and Greenville native Stacy Brandon. “Throughout this healthcare crisis, we’ve seen many changes, from canceled festivals around the country to a shift in new online and virtual events. Like our clients discovering new ways to do their banking online and through our mobile apps, we are excited to see how this new format continues to provide Greenville’s unique offerings to even more attendees. We hope that everyone will continue to enjoy this wonderful festival.”
As we look to the future, Bank of America Fall for Greenville will mark its 40th anniversary in 2021. We are fully committed to celebrating that remarkable milestone with the exciting lineup of food, beverage and music offerings that have kept our guests coming back year after year.
We hope you will join us virtually this year and look forward to seeing you back in downtown Greenville October 8-10, 2021.