GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville said they need 250 volunteers for Fall for Greenville.

It’s a weekend full of music, food and celebrating Greenville.

Thousands of people from all over the country come to enjoy everything Fall for Greenville has to offer, as well as the local businesses on Main Street.

“Fall for Greenville is one of my favorite times of year. October is already so fun,” said Belle Kleffman, store manager at Traveling Chic Boutique. “Greenville stays pretty busy year-round now just with as much as it’s grown and everything. But big events like this, with all the advertising they do for it, it just brings in so many more people.”

It all starts Thursday night, with a kickoff concert, but the planning starts way before then.

“It’s a year-long preparation process. Everyone is very excited for the weekend and we’re just glad it’s finally here,” said Anna Catherine Miller, Sales and Marketing Manager for the City of Greenville.

With the festival just days away, the city said they need help.

“We rely on over 2,000 volunteers, we are currently in need of 250 more,” Miller said.

They say the biggest need is beer, wine and ticket servers.

“We cannot do this festival without the volunteers,” Miller said. “It’s just crucial that people sign up and come out and participate. The benefits are that you get a free sheet of tickets and a volunteer t-shirt and you also get to know you’re giving back to the community.”

To become a volunteer, click here. You can sign up under the connect tab.