SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg’s Spring Fling festival returns this April.

“We are super excited to bring Spring Fling back to all citizens of Spartanburg and all the surrounding areas,” said Aundi Hunter, the special events manager for the city.

Hunter said the festival is a tradition for many and it’s coming back for the first time in two years, due to the pandemic.

“I know you’re thinking, ‘How can Spring Fling get any better than it was back in 2019?’ But we have done it,” said Hunter.

She said on the second to last weekend in April, they’ll shut down streets and fill downtown with family fun, drawing in hundreds of people.

“We’ve switched up the market place, which will take place on East Main Street. We’ll going to have over 81 vendors down there, and it’s going to be an artisan market. We’re going to have three stages filled with live music, all day long,” said Hunter.

One nearby business owner thinks it’s going to be a busy weekend.

“I’ve already texted all the employees saying, ‘Okay, hey, I need you this day, so we’re really excited about spring Fling this year,” said Sarah Picou, the owner of Pink on Main boutique.

She said Spring Fling will bring more people to downtown and into her shop.

“We had a really big turnout for “Dickens of a Christmas” this past December, so we’re expecting that kind of volume, maybe even more,” said Picou.

As festival organizers get ready to take over town, they hope people are ready to celebrate.

“I think Spring Fling is one of the big community events that we have that truly does bring everyone together. The weather is warmer, people are tired of being cooped up, it’s like come on out and experience things that we have going on,” said Hunter.

Organizers said they’re also looking for volunteers to help with the event and more vendors too. People who are interested can find more information on the city’s website.

The three-day Spring Fling festival kicks off at % p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022.