OSHA investigating work-related death in Spartanburg

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Occupational Safety and Health Association is investigation a work-related death that occurred in Spartanburg on Friday.

According to a release from the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, 56-year-old William Larry Reynolds, of Orangeburg, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 5:28 p.m. on Friday. The coroner’s office responded to the hospital in reference to a work-related incident on South Church Street Ext. in Spartanburg.

As per standard procedure, OSHA is involved in the death investigation. An autopsy was performed Saturday, and the results are pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store