OSHA investigating work-related death in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Occupational Safety and Health Association is investigation a work-related death that occurred in Spartanburg on Friday.

According to a release from the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, 56-year-old William Larry Reynolds, of Orangeburg, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 5:28 p.m. on Friday. The coroner’s office responded to the hospital in reference to a work-related incident on South Church Street Ext. in Spartanburg.

As per standard procedure, OSHA is involved in the death investigation. An autopsy was performed Saturday, and the results are pending.