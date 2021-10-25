‘Our pleasure’ on wheels: New Chick-fil-A food truck rolling out in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s time to ditch the drive-thru. Chick-fil-A is rolling out a food truck in South Carolina to bring chicken straight to you.

Chick-fil-A said the new truck will serve the southern part of Greenville County.

The company touted the truck as “great for social gatherings, company events, birthday parties, weddings, holiday events, neighborhood events, fundraisers… just to name a few!”

Anyone interested in booking the Food Truck or have an event you would like us to attend can visit foodtruckcfa.com.

