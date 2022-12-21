GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — A new food hall with a large outdoor space for walking and playing is on its way to Simpsonville next year.

The Yard is expected to occupy 210 and 216 N.E. Main Street in Simpsonville. The Simpsonville City Council approved the developer’s rezoning application earlier this month, according to the developer of the project, GCI Services.

The developer plans to “break ground” on the food and entertainment facility in April, and complete construction by early Fall, the developer said.

Artist sketch of The Yard’s seating area interior (Courtesy: GCI Services)

Artist sketch of The Yard’s Mezzanine side view (Courtesy: GCI Services)

Artist sketch of The Yard’s Mezzanine (Courtesy: GCI Services)

Artist sketch of The Yard’s Interior view looking towards front (Courtesy: GCI Services)

Artist Sketch of The Yard’s interior yard (Courtesy: GCI Services)

Artist sketch of The Yard, view of putt putt golf (Courtesy: GCI Services)

Artist sketch of The Yard’s interior view across courtyard (Courtesy: GCI Services)

Artist Sketch of The Yard’s mezzanine. (Courtesy: GCI Services)

The developer plans to convert an 8’ x 40’ semi-truck trailer into a stage for music and movies, the developer said.

According to the plans, there would be an 11,000-square-foot outdoor gathering space with firepits, cornhole games, miniature golf, walking paths and landscaping, the developer said.

The Yard will include about 4,000 square feet for outdoor seating and 4,000 square feet of mezzanine seating, the developer said.

“The new venue will be a beautiful asset to our local community. Providing

a safe place where families can enjoy food, beverage, entertainment and a

place for children to play,” the developer said in a press release.

The developer and general contractor will act as the property manager during the construction phase and will assist with tenant transition into the space, the developer said.

Additional permitted uses would include private events, Christmas parties, Easter

egg hunts, weddings, wedding receptions, rehearsal dinners, birthday

parties, anniversary celebrations and corporate functions, the developer said.