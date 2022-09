GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County.

According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m.

The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area.

Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging the company’s equipment.

There is no estimated time of restoration.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.