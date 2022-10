SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – There are over 3,000 people without power on the east side of Spartanburg County.

According to Duke Energy, the power outage was caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines.

People who are affected by the power outages are along Fernwood Glendale Road, Zion Hill Road, Clifton Glendale Road and Lake Forest Drive.

Duke Energy said the time of restoration should be 11 a.m.