LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 40 dogs were seized from a property in Laurens County over the past two days, the sheriff’s office said.

The dogs were taken from an address on Highway 221 in Enoree.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 7NEWS that the seizure began Monday and continued Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office did not specify what condition the dogs were in.

Anderson PAWS assisted deputies with the seizure.

Details are limited at this time. 7NEWS will update as more information becomes available.