SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Over 560,000 South Carolinians voted during the early voting period for the 2022 Midterm Election.

Early voting began on Oct. 24 and lasted until Nov. 5.

Below is a table with the total number of early voters in each county in the Upstate:

County Total Early Voters Abbeville County 2,396 Anderson County 14,524 Cherokee County 3,654 Greenville County 49,987 Greenwood County 6,359 Laurens County 3,405 Oconee County 8,811 Pickens County 11,406 Spartanburg County 27,304 Union County 2,150

Charleston County had the highest number of early voters in the state with 67,364 voters. Horry County saw the next second-highest number of early voters with 51,116 followed by Greenville County with 49,987 early voters.