SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Over 560,000 South Carolinians voted during the early voting period for the 2022 Midterm Election.

Early voting began on Oct. 24 and lasted until Nov. 5.

Below is a table with the total number of early voters in each county in the Upstate:

County Total Early Voters
Abbeville County2,396
Anderson County14,524
Cherokee County3,654
Greenville County49,987
Greenwood County6,359
Laurens County3,405
Oconee County8,811
Pickens County11,406
Spartanburg County 27,304
Union County 2,150

Charleston County had the highest number of early voters in the state with 67,364 voters. Horry County saw the next second-highest number of early voters with 51,116 followed by Greenville County with 49,987 early voters.