SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Over 560,000 South Carolinians voted during the early voting period for the 2022 Midterm Election.
Early voting began on Oct. 24 and lasted until Nov. 5.
Below is a table with the total number of early voters in each county in the Upstate:
|County
|Total Early Voters
|Abbeville County
|2,396
|Anderson County
|14,524
|Cherokee County
|3,654
|Greenville County
|49,987
|Greenwood County
|6,359
|Laurens County
|3,405
|Oconee County
|8,811
|Pickens County
|11,406
|Spartanburg County
|27,304
|Union County
|2,150
Charleston County had the highest number of early voters in the state with 67,364 voters. Horry County saw the next second-highest number of early voters with 51,116 followed by Greenville County with 49,987 early voters.