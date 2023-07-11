BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Over $6,600 worth of maintenance equipment was stolen early Monday morning from Spartanburg School District Two.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the maintenance yard located at 343 Blalock Road in regard to a vehicle break-in.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they spoke with a worker who said someone had broke into the lot and stolen tools and other items from three work trucks.

Based on surveillance video, a person wearing a hoodie was seen walking through the lots at 4:14 a.m.

There was also footage of someone walking up to the gate and looking around at 2:24 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies are not sure if it is the same person, the sheriff’s office said.

Along with equipment missing from the work vehicles, there was a hole cut into the gate, according to the incident report.

The school district said the items stolen have an approximate value o $6,635.