27,000+ people without power in SC,NC

PICKENS, S.C. (WPSA) – There are over 27,000 people without power in South Carolina and North Carolina Monday morning.

Over 20,000 customers with Duke Energy are without power.

There are over 7,000 customers with Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative without power.

As of 8:30 a.m. today, Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative had 7,835 members without electric service. The by-county breakdown:

  •        Anderson            378
  •        Greenville           2,303
  •        Oconee                2,990
  •        Pickens                 2,164
  •        Spartanburg       0

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative crews are at work at most all of the major trouble spots. 

Officials said with improving weather, they are expecting steady progress in the restoration of service for affected members.

If you are a Duke Power customer, click on the map to see the reported power outrages in your county.

