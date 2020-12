GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 800 homes and businesses were without power Sunday morning.

That’s according to Duke Energy.

The company reports the outage was due to a vehicle damaging equipment.

The first reported outage in the area came in around 6 a.m., and Duke Energy estimates that power will be restored by 10:30 a.m.

To see the Duke Energy outage map or report an outage, click here.