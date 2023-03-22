ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in an Asheville neighborhood Friday.

According to the police department, officers responded to reports of gun discharge near Brooklyn Road and White Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on March 17.

Upon arrival, officers located 18 shell casings.

A home in the neighborhood reported property damage from 16 bullet holes to the outside of the residence, inside and the fence in the backyard, according to the police department.

No one was injured, only property damage has been reported.

A surveillance camera captured an unidentified man and a white truck with a blue front plate believed to be related to the shooting.

(Source: Asheville Police Department)

(Source: Asheville Police Department)

(Source: Asheville Police Department)

Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone who knows the identity of the individual or the white truck to anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.