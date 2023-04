ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire early Thursday morning damaged a home in Anderson.

The fire broke out at a home on West End Avenue just before 2 a.m.

According to the Anderson Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were at the scene most of the morning to make sure all hot spots were extinguished, the department said.

Portions of West End Avenue were closed while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.