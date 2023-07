ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is investigating a house fire that left one dead Sunday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, officials were called around 12:42 a.m. to a residence on Gardenia Court in reference to a fire.

The coroner’s office said Tessa Danielle Blais, 30, was found dead in the home by firefighters.

Investigators suspect smoke inhalation killed Blais. An autopsy has been scheduled.

