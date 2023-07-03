GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting early Monday morning in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 1 a.m. in regard to a shooting at the 100 block of Oak Ridge Place.

Upon arrival, deputies located a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Officials transported the victim to the hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made according to deputies.

Deputies said a person of interest had been described as a black female that may have left in a white two-door Dodge Challenger.

The incident is under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville 23-CRIME.