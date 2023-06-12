PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – A tree fell on a home on Cameron Street in Pacolet early Monday morning.

Neighbors tell 7 News it was around 2 a.m.

“We did have a very large tree fall off a hillside which struck a house in the Pacolet Mills area of our fire district,” Fire Chief Heath Brown said. “When the tree stuck the house, it did go through the roof making the house inhabitable for the people to stay in. Red Cross was notified for two adults and three children which will help them find lodging until something can be done for their residence.”

Chief Brown says when his department arrived at the scene they were surprised to find the tree on the home and a scene much worse than expected.

“When the call came in it actually came in as just power lines down then we got down through there and saw how escalated the situation was is when we called the proper authorities to assist our personnel with handling the incident,” Brown said.

Chief Brown tells us his department was on the scene for about two hours. Neighbors however say Lockhart Power was on scene from about 4 am to 2 pm working on several downed power lines.

The fire chief says the size of the trees involved made the damage worse.

“Those trees on that side of the area have some age on them,” Brown said. “They are large and on a hillside. Just with the weather conditions we had last night it all equaled that one disaster taking place in that area.”

Luckily the Fire Dept. says no one was injured.