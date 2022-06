GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville added oversized umbrellas to United Park Saturday morning.

According to city officials, the umbrellas were added to provide families with shade on hot, sunny days.

The city installed six large umbrellas; three umbrellas at Greenville Water Splashpad, two at the transition from nature play and mound play and one at the Donovan Playground for toddlers.

City officials said more umbrellas have been ordered and will be arriving soon.