SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An overturned concrete truck is blocking a portion of North Pine Street in Spartanburg.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of North Pine Street and Daniel Morgan Avenue.

Spartanburg Police said a concrete truck was headed northbound when it attempted to slow down, causing its load to shift and the truck to overturn.

Officers said the concrete truck overturned into the southbound lanes of Pine Street, hitting a tractor trailer and a car.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Southbound lanes of Pine Street are blocked at E. Cleveland Street and traffic is being rerouted.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.