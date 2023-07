Crews work to clear overturned dump truck along Carolina Country Club Road, July 19, 2023 (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County road was closed Wednesday afternoon when a dump truck overturned.

Carolina Country Club Road was closed after a dump truck overturned near the road.

The South Spartanburg Fire District said traffic was being detoured while crews worked to clean up the crash.

No injuries were reported.