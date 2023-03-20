ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Traffic heading west on I-26 is blocked after an RV overturned Monday afternoon in the roadway.
According to the Asheville Fire Department, I-26 at mile marker 35 is temporarily shut down.
No injuries have been reported.
An overturned RV temporarily blocked traffic on I-26 on Monday afternoon
by: Mariah Ross
