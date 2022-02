SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – An overturned tanker truck blocked portions of two roads Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

The tanker truck overturned at the corner of Broadcast Drive and Buffington Road.

North Spartanburg firefighters were on scene blocking the road while crews worked to remove the tanker, according to a 7News crew at the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.