HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An overturned tractor-trailer has all lanes blocked on Interstate 26W in Henderson County.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash is near mile marker 48.

Drivers are asked to detour to Exit 49 to King Street to US 25 North – Asheville Highway.

First responders are on the scene.

7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.