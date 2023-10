SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An overturned concrete truck has blocked traffic on a Spartanburg Road.

According to a Facebook post by the Converse Area Fire Department, the overturned truck is completely blocking Zion Hill Road between E. Main Street and Sloans Grove Road near Meadowbrook Road.

The department said the road will be shut down for an extended period of time while they work to remove the truck.