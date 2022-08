Crash on I-85 on Exit 2 in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An exit ramp is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 9:32 a.m. on I-85 NB on the Exit 2 ramp.

Troopers said no one was injured.

There is no time frame of when the ramp will reopen.