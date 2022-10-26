INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of exploiting residents at an assisted living facility is back behind bars in Spartanburg County.

In February, 7NEWS reported that Darryl Mast was charged with neglecting and exploiting residents at an assisted living facility that he owned in Inman.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Mast violated his home detention order early Monday morning when he left his job at a Waffle House.

Mast told deputies he was giving an intoxicated customer a ride home.

Deputies attempted to administer a drug test to Mast, but he refused.

Mast was arrested and charged with home detention violation.

He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.